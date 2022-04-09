Winter Student Athletes Honored At OBEN BOE Meeting

The Oyster Bay-East Norwich Board of Education recognized its student athletes who have excelled in their respective winter sports at its March 15 meeting. The board, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Francesco Ianni, Athletic Director Eric Bramoff and Nassau County Legislator Josh Lafazan presented students with their post-season awards. Lafazan gave remarks about each students’ achievements before they stepped on stage to receive certificates.

“You’ve displayed sportsmanship in showing that how you perform off the field is just as important, if not more, as how you perform on,” Lafazan said. “You’ve displayed hard work and delayed gratification. Time after time after time, you know the work you put in today will help you excel tomorrow. And you’ve displayed excellence, in that you can practice all you want, but to go out and execute a game plan and achieve at this level, you’ve displayed it all.”

Congratulations to the following students:

Girls Fencing:

Aurora Aschettino – All-County, All-Long Island

Nicole Krumholz – All-County

Taylor Hall – All-County Second Team

Boys Fencing:

Jason Sun – All-County Second Team

Jeffrey Sun – All-County Honorable Mention

Boys Basketball:

De’Andre Marston – All-Conference

Joseph Gotti – All-Conference

Girls Basketball:

Emma Kelly – All-County

Kaitlyn Kelly – All-County Honorable Mention

Boys Swimming:

Luke McNamara – All-Conference, All-County

Boys Winter Track:

Jonathan Cox – All-County

Zachary Greene – All-Conference, All-County

Oliver Keczmer – All-Conference, All-County

Craig Mannino – All-Conference, All-County

Christopher Tardugno – All-Conference, All-County