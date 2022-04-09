Winter Student Athletes Honored At OBEN BOE Meeting

The Oyster Bay-East Norwich Board of Education recognized its student athletes who have excelled in their respective winter sports at its March 15 meeting. The board, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Francesco Ianni, Athletic Director Eric Bramoff and Nassau County Legislator Josh Lafazan presented students with their post-season awards. Lafazan gave remarks about each students’ achievements before they stepped on stage to receive certificates.
“You’ve displayed sportsmanship in showing that how you perform off the field is just as important, if not more, as how you perform on,” Lafazan said. “You’ve displayed hard work and delayed gratification. Time after time after time, you know the work you put in today will help you excel tomorrow. And you’ve displayed excellence, in that you can practice all you want, but to go out and execute a game plan and achieve at this level, you’ve displayed it all.”
Congratulations to the following students:
Girls Fencing:
Aurora Aschettino – All-County, All-Long Island
Nicole Krumholz – All-County
Taylor Hall – All-County Second Team
Boys Fencing:
Jason Sun – All-County Second Team
Jeffrey Sun – All-County Honorable Mention
Boys Basketball:
- De’Andre Marston – All-Conference
- Joseph Gotti – All-Conference
Girls Basketball:
Emma Kelly – All-County
Kaitlyn Kelly – All-County Honorable Mention
Boys Swimming:
Luke McNamara – All-Conference, All-County
Boys Winter Track:
Jonathan Cox – All-County
Zachary Greene – All-Conference, All-County
Oliver Keczmer – All-Conference, All-County
Craig Mannino – All-Conference, All-County
Christopher Tardugno – All-Conference, All-County