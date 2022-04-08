Town Clerk LaMarca Reminds Residents To Hire Licensed Landscapers

With the spring season just around the corner, many residents may be looking to hire a landscaper to care for their yard. For their own protection, Oyster Bay Town Clerk Rich LaMarca reminds residents to only hire town-licensed and insured landscapers.

“The town has a local law mandating that all persons, companies or corporations doing landscaping for hire in the Town of Oyster Bay be licensed by the Town,” LaMarca said. “Residents can identify a town-licensed landscaper by the identification decal affixed to the driver’s side door of each vehicle and to the left rear bumper of any trailer used in the course of business. They are also required to carry the license or a photocopy signed by the licensee at all times.”

LaMarca noted that the law provides several other regulations. These include restricting landscapers to working Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. No work is permitted on Sundays. Also, landscapers are prohibited from blowing debris into a street or any public property without removing or cleaning it up immediately thereafter. In addition, landscapers are required to use a drop cloth or other device designed to collect spillage when refilling oil or gas tanks on equipment.

“The landscaping field has always attracted unlicensed individuals who are often not familiar with town regulations,” LaMarca said. “Whether you are looking for a landscaper to simply cut the grass and trim the shrubbery or to install the landscape of your dreams, hiring a town-licensed landscaper is the best form of protection. The town checks to ensure they are properly licensed, have all insurances and that their vehicles are properly registered. The Town of Oyster Bay license assures that the contractor is accountable and that the Town is there for you should you have a problem.”

Residents who witness an unlicensed landscaper operating or in violation of town code can contact the Town of Oyster Bay’s Department of Public Safety at 516-677-5350.