Six Talented North Shore Musicians Perform At NYSBDA In Middle School Honor Band

Six North Shore Middle School students participated in the prestigious NYSBDA (New York State Band Directors Association) Middle School Honor Band. These six students joined 94 other highly skilled Middle school musicians from around the state, chosen by a merit-based process.

They rehearsed and performed a challenging program for an audience of family, friends, and band directors from all corners of New York. They were led by Dr. Thomas Gamboa, assistant director for Wind Studies at the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music. Congratulations to the students on this fantastic accomplishment.