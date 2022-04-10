Oyster Bay High School Students Excel On Exams

The Oyster Bay-East Norwich Board of Education celebrated the achievements of students who took the American Math Competition (AMC) exams during its March 1 meeting. One-hundred-fifty Oyster Bay High School students participated in the AMC 10 and 12 exams in November, which are meant to enhance problem-solving skills and mathematical skills students may use in their future careers. The AMC 10 is for students in grade 10 or below, while the AMC 12 covers the entire high school mathematics curriculum and is for anyone in grades 12 or below.

The board of education recognized the top three scorers from OBHS on each of the exams.

Congratulations to the following students:

AMC 10:

Max Lapidus, third place.

Jacob Albert, second place.

Jenny Yang, first place and school wide winner.

AMC 12: