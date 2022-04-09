Hundreds Of Volunteers Help Strengthen Shoreline By Planting Dune Grass At TOBAY

Hundreds of volunteers of all ages joined with Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino, Councilwoman Michele Johnson, Councilman Steve Labriola and Receiver of Taxes Jeff Pravato at the Town’s Dune Day event at TOBAY Beach. This project brings together groups, families and individuals concerned about the environment, to protect and preserve the beautiful shoreline by planting stalks of dune grass. Dunes along the South Shore continue to face environmentally damaging storms that have a significant impact on the beach. Statistics indicate that the planting of dune grass provides a natural shield that is perfect for withstanding storm surges and high winds.