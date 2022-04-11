Fourth Graders Become Ornithologists

Fourth graders at James H. Vernon School in Oyster Bay-East Norwich learned all about birds and how to identify them during a visit with the Theodore Roosevelt Sanctuary and Audubon Center. The interactive presentation was part of the fourth grade STEAM Bird Conservation unit.

During the visit with the Audubon Center, students became ornithologists, people who study all aspects of birds. They learned about bird adaptations, their unique traits, and tricks and tools to identify different birds.

After an informative presentation, students were given a chart consisting of the many birds that can be found on Long Island. The staff member with the Audubon Center held up models and stuffed animals of birds for the students to see. Using their charts, they were able to identify the species based on field marks, size and shape, color and song. The visit engaged students and taught them about some of the wildlife throughout our region.