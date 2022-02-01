Town Leaders Urge Tax Payment Deadline Extension As Thousands Face Foreclosure

Town officials ask state for extension through March 10

With 14,500 Long Islanders behind on mortgages as the State foreclosure moratorium ends on Saturday, Oyster Bay Town Receiver of Taxes Jeffrey Pravato, Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Hempstead Town Receiver of Taxes Jeanine Driscoll urged New York State Governor Kathy Hochul to extend the deadline for the collection of the first half of General taxes from February 10th until March 10th without the imposition of a penalty.

Receiver of Taxes Pravato stated, “With the global pandemic still impacting our economy and 14,500 Long Islanders behind on mortgages as the foreclosure moratorium comes to an end tomorrow, we gather to call on Governor Hochul to grant an extension for people to pay their property taxes. Earlier today, we sent a letter to the Governor requesting a deadline extension for payment of the first half of General taxes until March 10th, without imposition of a penalty. This 30 day extension gives families in a crunch the extra time to line up their finances, consult with their attorney and make a decision that’s best for their household.”

Supervisor Saladino stated, “We all know how hard it is to afford property taxes on Long Island. Now, just imagine if you’re also struggling to pay your mortgage, and the increasing price of food and home heating oil. That’s why this extension is so important. The Governor can allow local governments to extend the deadline for property taxes for 30 days. Why not do it? This 30 day window gives homeowners facing foreclosure an opportunity to get their finances in order and have a little extra time to get their property taxes paid. Let’s face it; those facing foreclosure shouldn’t be forced to come up with additional money for late fees and penalties at a time when they’re catching up on their bills – especially when a 30 day extension costs us nothing. Governor, let’s get it done.”

Throughout the pandemic, Receiver Pravato’s office has aggressively advocated for leeway and leniency for our hard hit residents when it comes to paying taxes. Prior to the collection of general and school taxes in 2020 and 2021, Receiver Pravato and Supervisor Saladino lobbied New York State for an extension to the collection date, without the imposition of a penalty. When taxes are due, Receiver Pravato has encouraged residents to make their payments online via eCheck or credit card, where a third-party vendor charges a processing fee, or mail their payments to the Receiver’s Office. Additionally, residents can also pay in person via cash, check, money order or credit/debit card at either office or walkup windows at Town Hall North in Oyster Bay and Town Hall South in Massapequa from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.