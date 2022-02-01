Oyster Bay High School Fencer Tops Long Island In Tournament

Oyster Bay High School (OBHS) junior Aurora Aschettino went undefeated at the Brentwood Holiday Invitational Fencing Tournament, placing first in women’s foil out of more than 50 student-athletes from across Long Island and Westchester County.

“I was so excited, I really wanted to win. There was a lot of great competition there,” Aschettino said.

Brentwood High School holds the invitation-only tournament annually, except in 2020 due to the pandemic. High school fencers from Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties compete across six categories—men’s and women’s foil, saber and épée. In total, more than 280 fencers from 15 high schools competed for the championship in each event.

Aschettino won all of her six pool bouts and only received one touch against her in all six rounds—bringing her to the number one seed. From there, she headed to the direct elimination rounds. Aschettino earned a bye in the first round and went undefeated in the next five, landing first place. Her final bout was against Melina Nicou of Commack, whom she defeated 15-5.

“Aurora has been improving so much over the past couple of years,” OBHS fencing coach John Bruckner said. “She hit the finals and came out number one.”

Aschettino’s fencing career began in 2019 on the OBHS team. She then joined the East Coast Fencing Club in 2020 and has had a passion for the sport ever since.

“I really like how fast-paced it is. When something you plan out works, it’s so rewarding.

There’s a lot you can get out of it,” Aschettino said. “The Oyster Bay coaching staff has been so supportive, and my coach, Gidon Retzkin at East Coast Fencing Club, helped make me the fencer I am today.”

The girls Oyster Bay varsity fencing team, led by head coach John Bruckner, had a successful tournament. In addition to Aschettino’s first place victory, sophomore Nicole Krumholz placed third in the women’s épée event. The district congratulates the entire team on a job well done.