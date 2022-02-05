Join The Boys & Girls Club Or Renew Your Membership

The Boys & Girls Club of Oyster Bay-East Norwich has retained a strong presence in the North Shore community for more than sixty years. The Club is open to youth of all ages from minis (children 3 years old and toilet trained to 5 years old, not yet in Kindergarten) through the twelfth grade. Members do not have to participate in the After-School program to join many of the Clubs activities. A new year of membership at the Boys & Girls Club of Oyster Bay-East Norwich has begun in 2022. A full new year to participate in an array of activities and programs to entice a youth’s imagination.

This year, the Club is again offering an extra incentive on special membership packages, renewal rates, and sibling discounts.

The Club also provides opportunities for working parents of members by offering Before and After School Child Care Programs, as well as, full and half day camp options when schools are closed.

If you have never been a Club member before, now is the chance to join and become a part of the fun at the Boys & Girls Club of Oyster Bay-East Norwich. Applications and more detailed information regarding membership are available at the Club’s website, www.bgcoben.org, or may be picked up at the Club, located at 1 Pine Hollow Rd., Oyster Bay. For more information, please contact the Boys & Girls Club at 516-922-9285, find us on Facebook or follow us on TikTok and Instagram @bgcoben.