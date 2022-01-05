Hour Of Code At Oyster Bay High School

Oyster Bay-East Norwich Central Schools recently celebrated science, technology, engineering and math with a special Pre-K through 12 STEM Week. As a part of STEM Week, computer science students at Oyster Bay High School and Ms. Malhar-Jain hosted an Hour of Code.

During the course of an hour, students completed two of 15 posted coding challenges. Forty attendees hacked, coded, encrypted and worked to troubleshoot. It was an opportunity for the greater school community to learn about the computer science classes that are offered at OBHS.

STEM Week was a great success, as more than 465 student participants across all grade levels engaged in a week of learning and experimentation. The week helped teach critical thinking and innovation, while providing unique opportunities for teamwork.