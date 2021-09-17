Oyster Bay-East Norwich Schools Welcomes Back Students, New Teachers

Oyster Bay-East Norwich Central Schools welcomed students back into its buildings for the first day of school on Sept. 1. Students arrived at their schools as they were greeted by teachers, their principals and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Francesco Ianni. Excitement was evident among students, even behind their face masks.

The district also welcomed nine new teachers to the district during an orientation on Aug. 30. The new teachers gathered at the Oyster Bay High School library to meet with their mentors, colleagues and department leaders to discuss the upcoming academic year.

Submitted by the Oyster Bay-East Norwich Central School District