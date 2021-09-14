Athletes Swim, Bike And Run In Town of Oyster Bay Triathlon

All throughout Oyster Bay on Aug. 29, athletes toughed it out in the 33rd annual 2021 Runner’s Edge Town of Oyster Bay Triathlon.

The event started and finished in Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park and consisted of a half mile swim in Oyster Bay harbor, a 12-kilometer bike tour of Oyster Bay and Oyster Bay Cove, and a 5-kilometer run through Oyster Bay, Old Brookville and Mill Neck.

32-year-old Tom Eickelberg of New Paltz, the 2021 USA Triathlon Off-Road National Champion, took first in the men’s division with a time of 50 minutes and 18 seconds. Jodie Robertson of Melville won the women’s division in 54 minutes and 19 seconds.

Notably, 80-year-old Steve Schloss of Syosset, completed the course in 2 hours, 14 minutes and 34 seconds for first place in the 80 plus age group.

Other top finishers from Nassau include: David Pattison of Syosset (9th male overall), Kelly Pickard of Oyster Bay (8th woman overall), Jill Loveland of Hicksville (9th woman overall), Bryan Jonas of Syosset (3rd Clydesdale division, age 0-39), John Paul Kopacz of East Norwich (2nd Clydesdale, age 40 plus), Nicholas Cuddy of Oyster Bay (3rd Clydesdale, age 40 plus), Liam Gagliano of Oyster Bay (3rd in the age 25-29 division), Jacob Gidich of Syosset (third, age 35-39), Ryan Kitzen of Syosset (third, age 40-44) and Maria Ehlinger of Oyster Bay (third, age 60-64).

Proceeds made from the race were donated to the Life Enrichment Center at Oyster Bay, the Waterfront Center of Oyster Bay, and the Gerald Kaufman Memorial Fund.

—Submitted by GLIRC