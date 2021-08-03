Cruising In Oyster Bay

Since the beginning of June and through Labor Day, the streets of downtown Oyster Bay during Tuesday summer evenings are filled with classic cars and spectators during one of Long Island’s most popular car shows, Oyster Bay Cruise Night.

​This family-friendly event is held by the Oyster Bay – East Norwich Chamber of Commerce. Unlike other car shows, this weekly event occupies the main road through Oyster Bay. Restaurants, shops, snacks and beverages, ice cream and shopping surround the amazing collection of fun and interesting cars.

The town is alive with energy and live music fills the streets with a band at every cruise night. In addition to live music there are also weekly raffles and giveaways for the kids. Each show starts at 5:45 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m. every Tuesday night, weather permitting.

The festivities can be found on Audrey Avenue and the entry fee for cars is $5, or $4 if bought early. Buy tickets at www.visitoysterbay.com/cruise-night1.html.

—Submitted by the Oyster Bay East Norwich Chamber of Commerce