Recognizing His Good Deeds

Supervisor Joseph Saladino and the Oyster Bay Town Board recently honored Portledge Academy sophomore James Bodian of Oyster Bay for his good citizenship and dedication to making our community a better place. Bodian spent considerable time during the pandemic advancing worthwhile community initiatives and helping those in need. He donated all proceeds he earned—from recycling plastic bottles and aluminum cans—to the Girls & Boys Club of Oyster Bay. These funds enabled the Club to purchase new software and games for youth members. Bodian also delivered 100 care packages to Momma’s House, an organization that provides shelter care for expectant mothers and their babies who are homeless. The town presented Bodian with an official citation to recognize his dedication to making a positive difference in our community.

(Town of Oyster Bay Photo)