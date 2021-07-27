Land Alliance And Friends Of The Bay Host Clean-Vendor Day

At Long Island Clean-Water Vendor Day, residents had the opportunity to learn about nitrogen-removing clean-water septic technology. On Long Island, excess nitrogen from outdated septic tanks and cesspools is the number one cause of beach closures, harmful algal blooms, overgrown seaweed and fish kills. Attendees were able to see clean-water septic systems (which can remove up to 90% of nitrogen from wastewater) in action. Attendees were also able to learn how to qualify for up to $10,000 in reimbursements from Nassau’s septic upgrade program, Nassau SEPTIC.

Want to know more about how you can upgrade to a clean-water septic system? The North Shore Land Alliance, a nonprofit land trust, can help residents find out if they qualify for a clean-water septic reimbursement. The nonprofit can also guide residents through the process of replacing the septic system—from choosing a septic replacement contractor all the way through installation of the new system—at no cost.

It’s easy to start.

Go to www.northshorelandalliance.org/water-quality-improvement-program to request a consultation.

—Submitted by North Shore Land Alliance